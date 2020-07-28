Video: Thieves ride away on stolen bikes, chase guard with sickle in Madurai

The increased frequency of such occurrences and the general lack of safety among residents forced them to appoint a security guard and install CCTV cameras in the locality.

news Crime

The growing menace of motorbike thefts in Madurai city’s Pandhadi Street, a locality near the Thirumalai Nayakar Mahal, has left both residents and police in a state of concern. CCTV footage caught early on Saturday morning shows a security guard running for his life as a man advances towards him, swinging a sickle in his hand. As soon as the guard picks up speed, the man casually retreats, while an elderly bystander is stunned over what he had just witnessed. All this takes place even as bicycles and pedestrians are seen proceeding down the road.

The footage caught on another CCTV camera shows two men huddled over a parked bike in a narrow, deserted street. They first remove the helmet from the bike and place it carefully on the side of the road. There are other two-wheelers parked on this street. As one of them gets on and begins moving the bike, the other, with his face completely covered, walks a little further to check if the coast is clear. Just then the headlights from another bike riding down the narrow street light up the scene.

The rider looks back for a brief moment, and the second man with his face covered, quickly unties the piece of cloth and puts on a face mask instead. He then walks away from his partner and the bike. Meanwhile, the man on the bike now slips on a towel from behind his shoulders and tries to cover his face. He kick-starts the bike in one go and rides away.

Cctv footage from a street in #Madurai shows a man with a sickle chasing after a security guard. In another, two men casually ride away with a stolen bike. Such instances have increased in the recent past, residents allege @thenewsminute pic.twitter.com/WHlYFni3O7 — Anjana Shekar (@AnjanaShekar) July 28, 2020

The brazen act of robbery caught on camera is just the tip of a larger menace. Several bikes have been stolen over the last few weeks in the locality, allege residents. According to a report in The Times of India, Mahal Panthadi Residents Welfare Association secretary R Rathinakumar has been quoted saying that at least six bikes have been stolen in the locality so far.

The increased frequency of such occurrences and the general lack of safety among residents forced them to appoint a security guard and install CCTV cameras in the locality. Reportedly, only two complaints have been registered with the police.

“We can make out figures but not the vehicle’s number or the person’s face. We are trying to find out. With help from experts we will be able to track them down,” says an investigating official from South Gate police station. “Due to this lockdown, people’s movement has reduced and such instances have increased,” he adds.