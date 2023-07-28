Video: Telangana man washed away in stream while riding on inundatedÂ road

According to Telangana Disaster Management Secretary Rahul Bojja, at least ten deaths have been reported due to the heavy rains in Telangana since July 24.

As people in many parts of Telangana remain affected by flooding caused by incessant rains over the past few days, a video of a tragic incident showing a motorcyclist being swept away in a stream has emerged from Hanamkonda district. The man seen riding a two-wheeler in the video was identified as P Mahender (32) from Kannaram village. He was seen riding his bike at a slow pace along a road where water from a stream was overflowing when he lost control of the bike and accidentally fell into the stream and got washed away. According to Velar police, Mahender was washed away on Thursday morning and his body was recovered in the evening, about half a kilometre away from the site of the accident.

Two separate incidents with bike in #Telangana:



In 1st video a man washed away with bike, while crossing overflowing Kannaram stream in #Hanumakonda dist.

In 2nd video he is lucky, rescued by locals at the Govindapuram stream in #Yadadri dist.#TelanganaRains #TelanganaFloods pic.twitter.com/dCAsQtq0DT â€” Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 27, 2023

Many water bodies have been overflowing across Telangana, causing flooding and disrupting road connectivity, as several districts are witnessing heavy rains for the past two days. Normal life has been disrupted severely in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal, Hanmakonda and Mulugu districts.

In another incident, eight persons were washed away in Jampanna Vagu in Eturnagaram mandal in Mulugu district. Four of them were found dead and bodies were recovered near Medaram Tadwai mandal.

The body of another unidentified person who was washed away in Khammam district was recovered on Friday. Response teams are searching for another person who was washed away in the Munneru River in Khammam. A search operation is also underway for three youths who went missing after they went fishing near Musical Garden in Warangal on Thursday.

According to Disaster Management Secretary Rahul Bojja, ten rain or flood-related deaths have been reported in Telangana since 24 July. He added that eight National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed for relief operations, and two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters are being used to airlift stranded people.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said that 600 people from Moranapalli village of Bhupalpally district and 19 workers stranded in a sand quarry near Gopalpur of Manthani in Peddapalli district were rescued and shifted to safer locations.

NDRF and SDRF teams along with police personnel have rescued 1,900 people from Moranapalli village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. Seven people who were stranded in the Munneru River in Khammam were also rescued. Meanwhile, over 200 colonies in Warangal and Hanmakonda towns remained inundated.