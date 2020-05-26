In an alleged case of torture and harassment, a migrant worker from Telangana's Nizamabad was brutally attacked by his employer in Saudi Arabia.

Ravi Ankamolla, 32, explained his ordeal at the date farm of his employer through videos. He urged Indian authorities to repatriate him to his native place.

Ankamolla Ravi of Chepur in Armoor went to Saudi Arabia in search of employment six years ago. Since then, he has reportedly not been allowed to visit his family in India as his employer allegedly confiscated his passport and other documents.

In a video which went viral on social media, Ravi alleged that his employer is torturing him on a daily basis. In the video, which shows a bleeding Ravi, he said, “Sir, please take me from here. Otherwise he would kill me, he is beating mercilessly, I'm bleeding from mouth and nose.”

“He is punching me in the stomach. I will die here, please take me away from here. He is coming,” ended Ravi abruptly, apparently looking terrified.

It has been learnt through one of his family members that Ravi was beaten for making the videos in which he explained his problem. His family said he has not been paid his salary for the last six months.

Trouble reportedly began three months ago when Ravi's father died. Wanting to return home, he had approached his employer for his documents and pending salary. In response to the request, the employer reportedly beat Ravi up and locked him in a room.

Speaking to TNM, Sujatha Ankamolla, Ravi's wife said, “He called me in the middle of night saying he was badly beaten up. The next morning, he sent videos of how the employer had tortured him. As the matter went to the Embassy authorities’ notice, he again beat him up.”

She said, “The employer gave him his phone back only on the assurance of not recording videos. He threatened him with serious consequences.”

According to Sujatha, there has been a delay in reaching out to Ravi due to the Ramzan festival.

Former Nizamabad MP and TRS leader Kavitha Kalvakuntla took the matter to the notice of Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Twitter.

Tagging the Minister, the former MP wrote, “...ji, this is Ravi from Telangana.He is stuck in Saudi Arabia.we have been trying to rescue this man from past one week with the help of our embassy.however,the abuse has reached to next level today & needs your immediate intervention.kindly help this man !!” (sic)

Disclaimer: The visuals may be disturbing, viewer discretion advised.

.@DrSJaishankar ji, this is Ravi from Telangana.He is stuck in Saudi Arabia.we have been trying to rescue this man from past one week with the help of our embassy.however,the abuse has reached to next level today & needs your immediate intervention.kindly help this man !! pic.twitter.com/XWWcOeDMGD — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) May 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Sujatha has filed a complaint with the Telangana State Human Rights Commission pleading for necessary arrangements to bring her husband back to India.

Ravi went to Saudi Arabia for employment six years ago through a private agent. Sujatha, who is awaiting her husband’s return, is a beedi maker.