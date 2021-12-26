Video: Teenmar Mallanna attacked in Telangana, BJP alleges TRS behind attack

Teenmar Mallanna, who recently joined the saffron party, had posted derogatory comments on Minister KT Rama Rao's son on his YouTube channel Q News.

A war of words broke out between the TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) and BJP after Chintapandu Naveen Kumar, popularly known as Teenmar Mallanna, who recently joined the saffron party, posted derogatory comments on Minister KT Rama Rao's son on his YouTube channel Q News. Irked TRS sympathizers allegedly attacked the office of Teenmar Mallanna, who runs the YouTube channel, on the night of Friday, December 24, and ransacked it. The videos of the attack went viral in the social media.

When contacted, Malkajgiri Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) on Sunday, December 26, told PTI that they have received a complaint from Teenmar Mallanna and the case is under investigation. "We are looking to identify the alleged attackers," the ACP told PTI.

On Saturday, December 25, TRS members filed a complaint against Teenmar Mallanna for making distasteful remarks about KTR’s son Himanshu. Mallanna’s YouTube channel Q News had conducted a poll that alleged that no development was taking place under the TRS government. The poll question read: “Did development take place in Bhadrachalam temple, or In Himanshu's body?”

In the video of the attack on Mallanna that went viral, several men are seen surrounding Teenmar Mallanna, with some of them hitting him and shoving him, even as he is head saying that his Twitter account had been hacked.

TRS Working President KTR condemned the personal attack against his son. Tagging BJP National president JP Nadda on Twitter, he wrote, “Is this what you teach BJP leaders in Telangana? Is it Sanskar to drag my young son & body shame him through ugly political comments in BJP’s mouthpiece?”

In another tweet he said that unfortunately freedom of speech/expression has become the right to abuse and indulge in mudslinging and masquerading in the guise of social media journalism, apparently conferring immunity to spread canards and dish out "absolute trash".

"Social media has become a haven for antisocial behavior," he tweeted.

