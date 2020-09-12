Video: Tanker lorry slams into Chennai motorists, 4-year-old killed

The tanker is seen speeding towards the motorists who were beginning to move after a signal turned green.

news Death

In shocking visuals that have emerged from Chennai, a tanker lorry which belongs to the Chennai Corporation can be seen slamming into multiple two wheelers and a traffic signal before coming to a halt at a signal in Foreshore estate on Friday morning. A four-year-old child named Pranesh was killed in this accident.

According to Times of India, the incident took place at 8.15 in the morning, and the boy was travelling with his grandparents on a two-wheeler. Visuals show vehicles beginning to move after the signal turned green. The tanker in question can be seen speeding towards vehicles waiting at the signal. It slams into three bikes at once, sending the riders and those sitting pillion toppling to ground.

While two bikes fall to the right, another one falls to the left and the lorry then runs over the persons who have fallen on both sides. It only comes to a halt after hitting a traffic signal. The driver can be seen jumping out immediately to see the damage that was caused.

Another two-wheeler can be seen escaping by just managing to accelerate before he gets hit. All the motorists present are seen wearing helmets.

Shocking visuals from Chennai of a tanker lorry running over motorists. A 4 year old had died in this incident. @thenewsminute pic.twitter.com/QeqPuzDsg8 â€” priyankathirumurthy (@priyankathiru) September 12, 2020

Pranesh and his grandparents fell on impact and the lorry then ran over the child, killing him on the spot.

Several other motorists were also injured. They, along with the deceased victim's grandparents, were rushed to the Royapettah Government Hospital.

The driver according to reports initially fled the spot but was caught later. He has alleged that the brakes of the tanker failed and that it was out of his control.