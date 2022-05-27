Video surfaces of a woman assaulting another in broad daylight in Kerala

The incident took place at a busy junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

news Crime

A video has emerged from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, of a woman being beaten up by another woman in broad daylight at one of the busy junctions in the city, reportedly accusing the former of theft. The incident happened at Sasthamangalam on Thursday, May 26, and the video emerged on Friday.

In the video, a woman can be seen being beaten up by another woman while two men were looking on. The daughter of the woman who got beaten up is also seen witnessing the incident. She can also be seen in the video. One man can also be seen helping the woman assault the other person. The Museum police have registered a case on a complaint by the woman, who was assaulted.

The video shows a heated exchange following which one woman is seen assaulting the other. The complainant is seen falling down during the assault, even as the accused continues to try and beat her up further. She even slaps her as the complainant tried to stand up. A man then holds her hand in order to help the other woman continue the assault. From the video, it's clear that the incident happened in broad daylight in front of a row of shops that sell branded products.

Sasthamangalam is one of the busy junctions in the city. Though television reports said that the woman was beaten up on accusations of theft, the police have not confirmed anything so far, and are yet to disclose any details. A police person at the Museum Police Station told TNM that a case has been registered under charges of assault, but they were yet to identify the accused. "The complainant woman had been to that place for some purpose. We can't reveal the details of her statement. We are trying to identify the woman who assaulted her," the police personnel said. Asianet News reported that the name of the complainant is Sobha and that the accused woman runs a beauty parlour.