Video of students wielding machetes in Chennai goes viral, cops arrest trio

In the video that went viral, three youngsters are seen hanging on the footboard of a moving train, with a machete on one hand.

news Chennai News

The Chennai Railway Police arrested three youths, after a video of three youths performing stunts with sharp weapons on a moving train went viral. The three youngsters, studying in Presidency College of Chennai, were arrested on Tuesday, October 11. In a social media post from the Chennai Divisional Railway Manager’s Twitter handle, the arrest was announced and the police added that such misbehaviour would not be tolerated. “We would like to inform you that the three youths seen in this viral video performing stunts with sharp weapons in their hand, have been arrested by @grpchennai! They are all students of Presidency College. We would like to inform you that we have zero tolerance towards such instances of misbehaviour and dangerous stunts on trains or in railway premises. Please come forward to complain to @rpfsrmas or @grpchennai against such people. We are committed to the safety of our commuters,” he tweeted.

We would like to inform you that the 3 youths seen in this viral video performing stunts with sharp weapons in their hand, have been arrested by @grpchennai! They are Anbarasu and Ravichandran from Gummidipoondi and Arul from Ponneri. They are all students of Presidency College. pic.twitter.com/3FQVpTWeoW — DRM Chennai (@DrmChennai) October 11, 2022

In the video that went viral, three youngsters were seen hanging on the footboard of a moving train, with a machete on one hand. The students were seen dragging the machete on the ground, shouting slogans. According to reports, the railway police had earlier issued a warning stating that no one should travel with weapons, including knives, swords or sickles.

In August of this year, a 29-year-old Railway Protection Force (RPF) woman constable was stabbed on a suburban train by a man in an inebriated condition. He was asked to get down from the ladies coach, when the man got angry and stabbed her, according to reports. The RPF constable Asirva was on duty on a suburban train. Earlier in 2018, a similar incident was reported in Chennai when young men brandished knives while hanging from the footboard of an MTC bus.