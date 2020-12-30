Video story: The war on communal fear mongering in Andhra

With a rise in fake news in Andhra claiming threat to Hindus, TNM visited a few places where misinformation was nipped before it went viral and caused damage.

Over the past year and a half, Andhra Pradesh has seen a rise in allegations that Hindus and their beliefs are under threat, under a Christian Chief Minister. Even though CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has attempted to establish that his government is secular, peopleâ€™s perceptions of an imminent threat to Hinduism continue to be fueled, with claims like forced religious conversions and attacks on temples in the state.

On September 6, the Antarvedi Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple chariot was destroyed in a fire. The case of the fire remains unsolved till date. The incident gave momentum to allegations of threat to Hindus, and the people of Andhra were flooded with messages about destroyed temples and damaged idols.

The Andhra Pradesh police, who were already dealing with a rise in harmful fake news amid the pandemic, had to boost their social media team to fight fake news, in the wake of the Antarvedi incident. In a few instances, police have been able to trace the source of misinformation and circulate clarifications immediately in the same channels where the fake news went viral. The News Minute visited three places where such fear mongering news was nipped in the bud, to understand the phenomenon closely.

Fake news tends to travel faster than the truth, and is entangled with the social and cultural context and beliefs of the readers. The alarmism is expected to grow louder with a bye-election coming up in Tirupati, the hotbed of Hindutva fear-mongering in the state. The government, police, and the people of Andhra are now tasked with discerning whatâ€™s real, and to fight the hate.

Watch our story on the war on communal fear mongering in Andhra

