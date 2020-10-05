Video shows stray dog run over by car in Bengaluru, woman alleges it was intentional

A complaint was filed with the Vidyaranyapura police station.

news Crime

A Bengaluru resident ran over a stray dog with a car earlier this week, in what seems to be a shocking incident of animal cruelty that was caught on camera. Taking to social media, Neelam Jit Kaur, a resident of Pille Gowda Layout in Ramachandrapura, alleged that the incident was deliberate and took place as she was feeding the stray dogs near her home, much to the displeasure of local residents.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the car seemingly slowing down and swerving slightly to the right, before it's front wheels run over a dog. It stops for a moment, only to go ahead again and ensure that the rear wheels of the vehicle also go over the animal. The dog is seen twisting in pain even as other strays come running to the spot.

In her post, Neelam, a stylist in a beauty salon, said that the incident took place at around 10.30 am on October 2, when she was at work.

"I started feeding stray dogs after I lost my pet due to a tumour about two years ago and have been feeding all the strays in my area in the morning and in the evening since then," she wrote.

She accused a neighbour, Kiran S, who lives opposite her house, of deliberately running over the dog.

"(Kiran) as well as others in the neighbourhood have been continuously fighting with me over this. He deliberately ran over this poor, innocent, loving dog while he was lying by the side of the road in the lane next to my house where I feed five dogs daily," Neelam said.

"When I returned from work and went to feed the dogs at night, I found the poor dog writhing in agonyâ€¦imagine, no one had bothered to take him to a doctor since morning," she added, stating that she rushed the dog to a hospital and treatment began at around 11.30 pm.

Neelam has also appealed to the public to come forward and help her with costs for treatment of the dog, as it would require a surgery.

"Please come forward to help me clear the bills and to save the poor dog's life," she appealed.

Meanwhile, a complaint was filed with the Vidyaranyapura police station and a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered.

"Please come forward to help me and the dog. The dog is stable now but has a low oxygen level and is breathing with difficulty. It is taking short breaths, and breathing through his mouth as his lungs are not taking full oxygen," Neelam wrote.