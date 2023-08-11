Video shows former DMK MLA pushing Chennai Mayor, gets called out by netizens

DMK’s ex MLA Ranganathan receives flak from netizens for allegedly pulling, pushing and brushing up against Chennai Mayor R Priya, in the presence of CM MK Stalin at a recent event.

Since July 31, social media users have been expressing outrage against the alleged harassment that Chennai’s Mayor R Priya was subjected to by ex-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA Ranganathan and requesting the party to address it. In the video clips and pictures shared on social media, Ranganathan can be seen pulling the Mayor forcibly, thereby eliciting an antagonising reaction from her. The ex-MLA is also seen allegedly pushing and brushing up against her, in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin at freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai’s memorial event.

While the alleged harassment took place in Guindy, Chennai on July 31, a previous video of the ex-MLA swiftly turning the Mayor with force to face the camera while campaigning for Erode bypoll elections has also surfaced. Commenting on the issue, a Twitter (now X) user wrote, “I strongly criticise the behaviour of ex-MLA with the Chennai Mayor Priya in a public function. The audacity to pull her at wish. Irrespective of the party, such things should be called out. Seems he is repeating this !! At least he should be warned sternly.”

All India Democratic Women's Association’s (AIDWA) national vice president U Vasuki told TNM that Ranganathan's behaviour amounts to sexual harassment at workplace, strengthens patriarchy and trivialises crimes against women. “This will discourage women from entering politics. This is totally condemnable and there is a need for legal action. Leadership must act as a model,” she said.

Netizens have also levelled allegations of caste discrimination since Mayor Priya comes from the Dalit community. “Caste dominance, patriarchy have been exposed as the female mayor belongs to the SC community,” said @RSyedAbdulMalik on Twitter. Citing Priya’s silence over this issue, another commentator said, “From the looks of it, it is evident that man is crossing the limits. Even if this becomes viral, she, Mayor Priya, will be made to defend the offender. Say they are like siblings. One family.. yaada yaada .. shameless.”

Following inaction from DMK, users of social media have been demanding strict action against the ex-MLA. “Stalin should take action against him and send a strong message to his party members that such behaviour will not be tolerated,” @dubakoorid, a twitter user wrote. Vasuki highlighted the need for political parties to form Internal Committees to handle such situations and emphasised on the need for parties to formulate rules that will develop a culture against sexual harassment, abuse and domestic violence, among others.

In the past, several videos have made rounds on social media with netizens criticising DMK members for also allegedly patronising Priya at public events.