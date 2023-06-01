Video: Railway constable in Hyderabad saves woman slipping from train

Kumari Sanita, a constable of the Railway Protection Force, saved a woman from slipping from a moving train at the Begumpet railway station in Hyderabad.

Quick action by a woman constable of the Railway Protection Force named Kumari Sanita saved a passenger who was struggling to hold on to a moving train while slipping from it, at the Begumpet railway station in Hyderabad on May 31, Wednesday. In a video of the rescue shared by the Railway Protection Force on social media, the passenger was seen hanging on to the moving train while kicking her legs in the air, as a few persons in the train and another person running behind her tried to help her. The constable, who noticed the passenger, ran toward her from the opposite direction and helped her safely step onto the platform.

The passenger seemed to have been attempting to board a Hyderabad MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) train which had already picked up pace. Sanita, a constable belonging to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), noticed that she was in danger and alertly rushed to her aid, managing to pull her away from the train before any mishap could occur.

The video showed the woman falling onto the platform safely after Sanita stopped her and helped her get off the train. Otherwise, the passenger ran the risk of falling in the gap between the train and its tracks, which could have endangered her life. “Hats off to Kumari Sanita whose readiness worked like a shield and protected a lady passenger from imminent danger at Begumpet railway station,” the RPF said while sharing the video.

May 31, 2023

In December last year, a 20-year-old woman named Sasikala passed away a day after she got stuck in the gap between the platform and a train at Duvvada railway station near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, her urinary bladder was injured as a result of the incident.

