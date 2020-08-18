VIDEO: Massive fire at petrol pump after lorry tyre bursts in Andhra’s Prakasam

There was no loss to life and no one was injured in the fire accident.

news Fire Accident

A massive fire broke out at a petrol bunk in Ongole’s Surareddipalem in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. The incident happened on Monday evening, at around 7 pm, when a lorry carrying a load of maize stopped for refuelling at a Bharat petrol bunk.

According to an eye witness, the lorry tyre exploded and the vehicle burst into flames even as it was being refuelled. The fire spread rapidly and soon; the entire bunk was on fire. Locals and staff tried to put off the flame, but the fire refused to die down. It was later, when fire department officials reached the spot, that the fire could be brought under control.

According to officials, one fire engine from the Tanguturu fire station was rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Speaking to TNM, Prakasam district Assistant District Fire Officer, Veerabhadra Rao said, “The fire broke out around 7 PM on Monday evening. The supervisor said he heard a loud sound, which sounded like a blast, and then saw that the lorry was on fire. The lorry tyre seems to have burst when it was being refuelled. The fire was controlled in around an hour.”

According to officials, two cranes had been brought in to unload the maize bags as the bags were on fire. Around 50m away from the bunk there are BPCL and IOC tanks and had the incident happened there it would have been a major tragedy. It took around half an hour for the fire to be controlled and another half an hour for the cranes to be brought in.

The lorry was heading from Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu and was heavily loaded with bags of maize. Fortunately, there was no loss of life and no one has been injured in the fire accident. Officials have estimated the damages caused by the fire at Rs 10 lakhs. The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.





