Video: Man stranded near dam airlifted by Indian Air Force in dramatic rescue

The incident took place near the Khutaghat Dam in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

news Rescue

Hovering over a wastewater weir of the Khutaghat Dam in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, with a heavy flow of water and strong winds below, personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF) are seen lowering a rope from a helicopter. Below, a man clinging on to a tree and a stone manages to catch hold of it and secures himself in place, following which the IAF personnel slowly lift him up. As he enters the helicopter, an onlooking crowd begins cheering loudly.

The two-minute video filled with intense moments of a brave rescue by the IAF, has gone viral.

According to reports, the man identified as Jitendra Kumar Kashyap (34), went to swim in the wastewater weir of the Khutaghat dam on Sunday. However, as the water flow increased rapidly, he could not come out. He was said to be stuck for nearly 16 hours, before the IAF rescued him.

Despite hours of effort braving the rough weather, teams of the State Disaster Response Force and local police could not rescue Jitendra, prompting the district police to rope in the services of the IAF the next morning when there was adequate visibility, said Dipanshu Kabra, Inspector General (IG) of Police, Bilaspur.

The IG tweeted a series of videos, narrating about the entire rescue operation.

While Jitendra spent the whole night surrounded by a strong current of water and rain, holding on to a tree, early on Monday, an IAF MI 17 chopper came to his rescue. Initially, an IAF personnel was supposed to go down and airlift Jitendra. However, this plan had to change due to extreme wind, Dipanshu shared.

Teams of local police , sdrf , Secl tried hard to rescue but couldn’t pic.twitter.com/U9AUD20ZMa — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) August 17, 2020

Eventually, Jitendra was thrown a rope which he held onto and was pulled into the chopper amidst cheers from the onlookers who had gathered in large numbers to watch the rescue.

Incredible Rescue hapenned .

IAF's MI 17 Chopper arrived early morning today & he was airlifted.

Thanks to @IAF_MCC @PoliceBilaspur and Vigilant Police Team & locals, he's safe. pic.twitter.com/hrZu7j7np5 — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) August 17, 2020

Subsequently, Jitendra was admitted to a private hospital in Raipur and his condition is reported to be stable.

Lauding the daring rescue of the IAF, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted, “Big Salute to Indian Airforce for launching rescue operation on our request in such adverse weather condition.”

On Monday, Bilaspur, the northern district part of the state received a maximum of 106 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday resulting in several reservoirs and small rivers in the region overflowing, according to reports.

The Central Water Commission has issued flood alerts for all the districts along Indravati and Mahanadi rivers and their tributaries, the report said.