Video: Man gets slapped, verbally abused aboard Thai Smile Airways flight

According to a passenger who was in the plane, the incident happened on December 26, just before the plane was about to take off from Bangkok.

news Controversy

A few passengers onboard a Thai Smile Airways plane from Bangkok to Kolkata were reportedly involved in a scuffle earlier this week. A video clip of the scuffle inside the aircraft was shared widely on social media on Wednesday, December 28. In the clip, a man could be seen being slapped and verbally abused multiple times by a few co-passengers.

According to a passenger who was in the plane, the incident happened on Monday, December 26, just before the plane was taxiing to the runway for take off. The passenger, who hails from Kolkata, told PTI about the incident on condition of anonymity. After the incident, other passengers and air hostess pacified the individuals involved in the scuffle, he added. According to the passenger, the reason for the scuffle was not clear. The plane landed at Kolkata early on Tuesday morning, December 27. It could not be immediately ascertained whether the incident was reported to the authorities in Kolkata after landing.

In the clip, two passengers were seen arguing before one of them said "put your hands down", and then started slapping the other person. A few other passengers also got involved in the scuffle. Thai Smile Airways could not be immediately contacted for comments.

Not many smiles on this @ThaiSmileAirway flight at all !

On a serious note, an aircraft is possibly the worst place ever to get into an altercation with someone.

Hope these nincompoops were arrested on arrival and dealt with by the authorities.#AvGeek pic.twitter.com/XCglmjtc9l December 28, 2022

Last week, a video clip of a heated exchange between a passenger and an air hostess onboard an IndiGo flight from Istanbul to Delhi surfaced on social media. The heated exchange over the choice of meals onboard the flight happened on December 16. The air hostess claimed that the passenger made one of her crew members cry and that she was not his servant but an employee of the airline. IndiGo and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), last week, said they were looking into the incident.

Read: â€˜Crew are human tooâ€™: Jet Airways CEO tweets in support of IndiGo air hostess