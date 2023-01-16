Video: Kodagu paragliders crash land on road, escape with injuries

In the nine-second video that has gone viral on social media, the paragliders can be seen abruptly landing on a main road and a vehicle swerving towards the left to avoid a collision.

In the nine-second video that has gone viral in social media, the paragliders can be seen abruptly landing on a main road and a vehicle swerving towards the left to avoid a collision. According to reports, both the persons on the paraglider survived the landing with injuries.

The incident happened on the main road located near Lakshmana Tirtha river at Nittur in Karnatakaâ€™s Ponnampet taluk. Reports have said that the pilot of the paraglider was Muthanna, who has around four months of experience as a paraglider.

#Kodagu Two paragliders survived a crash after they were forced to land due to engine failure. The paragliders landed on the main road and had a collision. Both the pilot and passenger survived with minor injuries #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/yrmBZH0hUn January 14, 2023

In April last year, a 23-year-old tourist from Telangana and her 26-year-old tourist guide died in an accident while paragliding in North Sikkim. The duo had lost balance while paragliding and fell into the Lachung river, following which they were swept away by its strong current. Their bodies were stuck beneath boulders in the middle of the river downstream.

The deceased were identified as Esha Reddy Sankepalli â€“ a resident of Khammam in Telangana, and her guide Sandeep Gurung, a resident of Thami Dara in Gangtok. She had gone to Lachung in North Sikkim on a trip, where the accident took place. Esha and Sandeep took off from Lachung viewpoint around 9.30 am, police added. They lost balance after their parachute got entangled in a rope because of the strong winds at Phaka and fell into the river.