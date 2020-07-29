Video: Kerala businessman holds roadshow with new Mercedes Benz, booked

Roy Kurien was spotted sitting on top of his new white Mercedes Benz, waving at local residents and passers-by in Kothamangalam.

A Kerala businessman was booked by Kothamangalam police for parading his newly-bought vehicles through the town, in violation of COVID-19 regulations. Roy Kurien, a quarry and granite shop owner, was booked by police on Tuesday for after he was seen holding a roadshow, sitting on top of his brand new Mercedes Benz car. Six heavy-duty tipper lorries were also seen following the white luxury car.

Action was taken against the businessman after visuals of the parade went viral on social media. In the videos, Roy is seen sitting on top of the white Mercedes, waving at local residents and passers-by who watched on in amusement. However, one of the vehicles that Roy waved at turned out to be a police vehicle. Police officials blocked him and took custody of the vehicles. Police said that he was inside the car when the roadshow began, and later while he climbed on top of the car through the sunroof.

“We have charged him under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 283 (Danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 279 (rash driving), of the IPC and breaching COVID 19 regulations," Joy, Sub-Inspector at Kothamangalam station, told TNM.

"There are some problems with the registration of his new Mercedes car. Also, we have to discuss with the Motor Vehicle Department before producing the vehicles before the court. So further actions will be taken after the court decision,” the sub-inspector added.

According to reports, Roy was the first person in India to get the Mercedes Benz GLE 300 model, soon after its launch a few months ago. The police said that they have no clue on Roy held a roadshow when there were strict regulations in the area.

After his new car was delivered on Tuesday, Roy had also conducted an elaborate photoshoot near Bhoothathankettu in Kothamangalam. Few of the lorries that were paraded during the roadshow was also delivered to him recently. Roy Kurien is the chairman of the Thannikod group and owns crusher units and granite shops.

This is not the first time the businessman has found himself in trouble. In the last week of June, Roy was arrested for conducting a night party at a resort in Idukki in violation of COVID-19 regulations. More than 250 people had attended the party, where two belly dancers from Bengaluru had also performed. Visuals of the party also went viral in social media which is when the police registered a case. The police had booked 40 people who attended the party.

