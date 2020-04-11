Video: Karnataka woman's plea for medicine for ailing mother gets CM's attention

As the video by Pavitra Arabhavi went viral on TikTok, the CM directed district officials to ensure the medicines were delivered promptly.

A video of an 18-year-old woman from Karnataka’s Belagavi pleading for medicines for her ailing mother to be delivered to their home went viral on social media on Friday afternoon. Within hours of the video being uploaded on TikTok, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa directed the Belagavi district officials to ensure that the medicines were delivered to the woman’s house within a few hours.

“My mother had undergone a kidney transplant a few months ago. We are not able to find medicines for her during the lockdown. I am requesting Chief Minister Yediyurappa to ensure that my mother gets her medicines. Please help us,” Pavitra Aarabhavi, the 18-year-old woman, can be seen saying in the TikTok video, with tears in her eyes.

Watch the video here:

The video soon went viral on social media. When the information reached the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, he directed the district officials to ensure that the medicines reach Pavitra’s home by the end of the day.

“My mother’s kidneys failed over a year ago and the doctors had recommended dialysis. A year after that, the doctors said that my mother would not survive without a transplant. Two months ago, my mother underwent a surgery and ever since, the doctors have prescribed four medicines that she has to take every day,” Pavitra Arabhavi told TNM.

Pavitra says that she had been ordering the medicines from Bengaluru as they were unavailable in Belagavi or Ramdurg. She says that the medicines cost her Rs 20,000 per month.

“There are four tablets she has to take. These are mycophenolate mofetil, tacrocord, tacrolimus capsules and valganciclovir hydrochloride. Two days ago, we ran out of the tablets. We were not able to get it from Bengaluru either,” Pavitra added.

She said that her mother began vomiting and fell ill after she did not take the medicines for two days. “That’s why I put up the video, hoping help would come and it did. I am very thankful to the district administration and the Chief Minister,” she said.

At around 3 pm on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi, Bommahalli informed the District Health Officer Huliyal to ensure that the medicines reach the woman as soon as possible.

“The DHO managed to procure the medicines from Belagavi city by 9 pm. They sent people with the medicine to my home by 11.15 pm,” Ramdurg Tehsildar Girish Sadvi said.

By 11.45 pm on Friday, the officials handed over the medicines to Pavitra.