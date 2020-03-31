Video: Karnataka officials turn to drones to fight against COVID-19

The drones were used as part of the sanitation drive in Bengaluru and to check for areas where people are congregating in Raichur and Uttara Kannada.

Remote-controlled drones are now becoming a tool to fight the spread of coronavirus in Karnataka.

Drones were used to spray disinfectants at major spots in Bengaluru on Monday including the typically high-footfall area of Church Street.

The drones were used as part of the sanitation drive in Bengaluru by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

"BBMP is using drones to spray disinfectants across the city. Today, drones were used at Victoria Hospital, KC General Hospital, Malleswaram and Shivajinagar Bus Station," BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said.

The drones were hired last week to spray disinfectants in the major footfall areas in the city.

Similarly, drones were also used in other parts of Karnataka. In Uttara Kannada and Raichur, they were used to identify places where people were congregating despite the lockdown enforced in the country till April 14. A bunch of youngsters in Kotekere in Sirsi, Uttara Kannada were spotted playing outside and told to return to their homes by the police.

"Drones are being utilised by the police to identify areas where many people are congregating. This is being done to ensure that the lockdown is enforced and people do not venture outside without reason," Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner Harish Kumar told TNM.

In Raichur,drones were operated over areas like Siaya-talab, Jalal Nagar, Kalidas Nagar, LBS Nagar, and Harijanwada.