Video: Hyderabad youth creates commotion at petrol pump with toy gun

A video of the youth holding the toy gun in one hand and kicking a few two-wheelers went viral on social media.

A young man created a commotion at a petrol pump in Hyderabad on Monday, October 17 with a toy gun, after an argument with an employee over online payment for fuel. The man, along with two others, also ransacked the pump's office. The incident occurred at an Indian Oil pump in the Bahadurpura area in Old City. A video of the youth holding the toy gun in one hand and kicking a few two-wheelers went viral on social media.

The incident occurred after the youth filled fuel worth Rs 500 in his motorbike and made a UPI payment. As the transaction failed, the worker at the petrol bunk insisted that he pay cash. There was an argument between the two. The youth then called his two friends to the pump. They then allegedly ransacked the office and attacked the cashier, according to an employee of the petrol pump. One of them then took out a toy gun and moved around triggering panic among the bunk employees and customers.

On receiving information about the incident, police rushed there. Two of the young men escaped while the third youth was caught by the bunk employees and handed over to the police. He was identified as Iftikhar. A search was on for the two other attackers.

#cctv:

Drunk man with #Gun and knife creates #ruckus at a petrol pump, after filling petrol in his vehicle, then threatened the staff, beating up the incharge and vandalised the property at #Bahadurpura ps limits in #Hyderabad.

Police arrested one person, two absconding. pic.twitter.com/RK3YX2LsbW October 17, 2022

Addressing the media, Bahadurpura Station House Officer (SHO) Athi Sudhakar said, “Around 6 pm, at the petrol pump near Purana pul, a man who came on an Activa filled fuel for Rs 500 and didn’t pay for it. This led to an argument with petrol pump employees and he called two more people. One of them showed a toy pistol and threatened the employees. They then destroyed the glass panes of the petrol pump office and hit the petrol pump staff who tried to stop them. One of the three men was caught, and the other two escaped. The man who wielded the toy pistol was identified as Yousuf. A case has been registered and an investigation is ongoing.” He added that the youth were in an inebriated state when the incident occurred. A case has been registered over the incident.