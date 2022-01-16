Video: Fire breaks out in fifth floor of Hyderabad apartment

The fire broke out at around 7.30 am, police said.

news Fire accident

A fire broke out in a residential apartment building in Hyderguda in Hyderabad on Sunday, January 16, causing panic among the residents. The incident took place in Ishta City apartment, under the jurisdiction of the Rajendra Nagar police. However, there were no casualties. According to the police, the fire broke out in a flat on the fifth floor of the apartment. The family living in the flat had locked their house and gone to their native place to celebrate Sankranti, police said. The flat belonged to a person identified as G Ramu. Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire could have taken place due to short-circuit, as a result of poor wiring.

The fire was noticed by neighbours who had noticed thick smoke coming from the flat at around 7.30 am. The fire department was promptly alerted. However, furniture, cupboards, CCTV cameras and wires were totally gutted, police said. The fire also damaged the door of the neighbour, but it was contained from spreading further.

Massive #fire breaks out at a flat in an apartment in #Hyderguda of #Rajendranagar in #Hyderabad, on Sunday, when the occupants had gone for #Sankranti vacation after locking the flat. #FireAccident pic.twitter.com/bNQTWRpyWH — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy67) January 16, 2022

Speaking to TNM, Rajendra Nagar Section V incharge, Sub-Inspector B Swetha said, “During our investigation we learnt that fifteen days ago, an electrician had visited the house to fix the wiring after sparks came from them. So, this accident could have been caused due to a short-circuit, but the investigation is still underway.”

The SI said that three fire engines with a team of 25 members, and the Disaster Response Forece were engaged to put down the fire. “It took more than two hours for the firemen to control the raging fire,” she said.

Earlier in the day, fire gutted the historic Secunderabad Club located near Picket. The fire broke out at around 2.30 am, which engulfed the main building of the club and destroyed its roof leaving only the granite pillars intact. The club, a prominent landmark in the city, is one of the oldest in India.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Speaking to TNM, a fire official said that seven fire engines were put into service to douse the fire. The fire officials left the spot only at 9 am. The fire had gutted the iconic bar, the British-era wooden staircase, snooker room and ballroom. However, the property damage is yet to be determined. The club was established by the British in 1878 and is located on a 22-acre campus. It was also granted heritage status by the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (Now the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority).