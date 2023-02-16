Video: Fire breaks out at Bengaluru auto garage, several cars gutted

A massive fire broke out at an auto garage in Bengaluruâ€™s Kasturinagar late on Wednesday, February 15. One person was injured and several cars were gutted as a result. The injured person, who was reportedly a staffer at the garage, was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to reports, several high-end cars were destroyed in the fire, while the total damage is yet to be ascertained. Visuals show massive flames engulfing the building, with large crowds and fire department officials standing outside. Thick smoke was billowing from the windows of the building.

As many as nine fire engines were deployed to bring the blaze under control. The auto garage is located near the petrol pump close to CMR college.

Watch visuals of the fire:

#Bengaluru

Fire at a garage in Kasturi Nagar near CMR college after petrol pump pic.twitter.com/Bdy8FedeYm â€” Kamran (@CitizenKamran) February 15, 2023

Earlier in February, a fire broke out at a commercial high-rise building near Bengaluruâ€™s Jakkur Aerodrome on February 7. The fire occurred in the top floors of the building, which houses corporate offices. Employees who were in the building at the time were evacuated using cranes, and no casualties were reported. "The fire has been doused now. No casualties as of now. Many IT companies have offices in this building. Police are ascertaining the reason behind the fire," an official had told PTI.