Video: Farmers attempt to stop Andhra CM Jagan’s convoy over land compensation

The officials reportedly acquired 210 acres of land from farmers in Thumparthi and Motumaru villages for constructing houses, but they are yet to compensate them.

news Protest

In a video shared widely on social media, a group of farmers was seen trying to stop Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan’s convoy in Anantapur district on Wednesday, April 26. The Chief Minister was traveling to Puttaparthi after attending an event at Narpala in Singanamala constituency.

According to the visuals, the farmers can be seen shouting and holding some papers as they attempt to stop the speeding cars on the road at Potula Nagepalli, but the police officers stationed along the road attempt to maintain control of the situation by pushing away the farmers. After the convoy passed, the farmers collapsed to the ground and began bawling. According to media reports, the farmers wanted to bring to the notice of the authorities the issue related to compensation that they are yet to receive. The officials reportedly acquired 210 acres of land from farmers in Thumparthi and Motumaru villages in Dharmavaram Mandal for development of housing for the underprivileged, but they are yet to compensate them.

ఈ రోజు పరదాలు లేవా.... ఈ లెక్కన రాష్టం మొత్తం పరదాలు లేకుండా వెళితే ఇలాగే ఉంటదా...



అనంతపురం



సీఎం జగన్ కాన్వాయ్ ను అడ్డుకొనేందుకు ప్రయత్నించిన తుంపర్తి, మోటుమర్రి రైతులు.



పేదలకు ఇళ్ళ స్థలాలు ఇచ్చేందుకు 210 ఎకరాలు సేకరించి నష్టపరిహారం ఇవ్వని ప్రభుత్వం. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/cSp7gdzMdz — Telugu Desam Party (@JaiTDP) April 26, 2023

On Wednesday, CM Jagan attended a programme at Narpala in the Inganamala constituency to credit beneficiaries of the "Jaganna Vasathi Dewena" scheme. The Chief Minister was scheduled to board a helicopter and travel to Puttaparthi after speaking to the crowd at the Narpala mandal.

Following the conclusion of the meeting, at 1.10 pm, the CM arrived at the helipad; however, the pilot aborted takeoff due to a technical issue. Vehicles were then arranged by the chief minister's security team for his road trip to Puttaparthi, which is about two hours away from Narpala. He arrived at the Puttaparthi airport at 3:20 pm and departed for Vijayawada's Gannavaram Airport.