The 52 drunk driving offenders were caught by the Visakhapatnam police over three days from February 18 to 20.

A court in Visakhapatnam ordered 52 persons caught drunk driving to pick up garbage under a community service sentence. The offenders were asked to pick up litter from the Ramakrishna Beach or RK Beach, the most popular beach in the city, on Tuesday, February 21. The 52 drunk driving culprits were caught by the Visakhapatnam police over the past three days, and produced before the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Magistrate on Tuesday. Videos of the beach clean-up exercise have been widely circulated on the internet.

Drunk driving offenders are often directed to perform community service as a form of punishment. A press statement issued by the Visakhapatnam police on Tuesday said that often, culprits are directed by the court to hold placards at junctions to promote awareness on traffic safety. In October 2022, when a similar drive against drunk driving was conducted in which 142 people were caught, a court in the the Bheemili suburb of Vizag sentenced the offenders to five days of imprisonment apart from imposing a penalty, the statement said.

"Fifty-two people who were caught driving under the influence of alcohol in the last three days were produced in the court, and the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Magistrate sentenced them to a unique form of punishment. As part of a community sentence, the court ordered the violators to pick up litter at the Visakhapatnam RK Beach," the police statement said.

