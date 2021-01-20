Video of dog abuse surfaces online, Andhra police file case

Andhra Pradesh's Mangalagiri Rural Police traced the location of the incident in the hours after the issue came to their notice.

news Crime

A case was registered by the Andhra Pradesh police earlier this week after a dog was physically abused and a video recording of the incident surfaced online. The video was seen on social media, drawing outrage from different sections seeking action against the culprits.

Police have registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at the Mangalagiri Rural Police station, and the investigation is underway. The Mangalagiri Rural Police traced the location of the incident hours after the issue came to their notice.

Speaking to TNM, Edukondalu, the investigating officer and sub-inspector said, "We have figured out that it happened at Hailand in Chinakakani. Two children seen in the video are yet to be identified. We are also looking for who shot the video and purpose of the video shooting the incident."

The Mangalagiri region falls under the jurisdiction of the Guntur Rural Police.

The Humane Society International (India), a global organisation working towards safeguarding the rights of animals, lauded police efforts and the swift action taken. HSI-India said in a tweet, “Thank you @APPOLICE100 for your prompt action. Recognising that animal abuse unchecked is highly likely to lead to further crimes against other vulnerable members of the society, like women & children, is crucial to controlling violence in the society at large. Kudos to you”

Alokparna Sengupta, managing director of HSI India, said, “We laud the AP Police's swift action in this case. Responding promptly to instances of animal cruelty is important to curb future violence, it also augments faith in our legal enforcement agency. Such consequences will be deterred those who take law & our police lightly from committing wrongs. Our society is safer when both animals and humans are treated with compassion.”

The AP Police has also stated that animal abuse in no way is a means of entertainment and that stringent action will be taken against those who resort to animal abuse.