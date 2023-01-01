Video: Doctor revives man after a heart attack at IKEA Bengaluru

While CPR can be a potentially life-saving technique, it should be performed only by trained individuals who are comfortable and confident in their ability to perform the procedure.

A man who collapsed at the IKEA store in Bengaluru earlier this week, was successfully revived by a doctor who happened to be shopping at the store. The man, who has not been identified, appeared to suffer from a heart attack and had no pulse when the doctor arrived to provide aid. The doctor, an orthopaedic surgeon, performed CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) for over 10 minutes and was able to successfully revive the man.

The doctor's son shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "My dad saved a life. We happened to be at IKEA Bangalore where someone had an attack and had no pulse. Dad worked on him for more than 10 mins and revived him. Lucky guy that a trained orthopaedic surgeon was shopping in the next lane. Doctors are a blessing. Respect!!! (sic)"

The video showed the doctor doing chest compressions while others stood near and offered help. An IKEA employee was seen holding the man's head. CPR is a life-saving technique that is used in certain medical emergencies to revive individuals who are experiencing cardiac arrest or difficulty breathing. It involves performing chest compressions and rescue breaths to mimic the heart's pumping action and ensure that blood continues flowing throughout the body.

(Trigger warning)

My dad saved a life. We happen to be at IKEA Bangalore where someone had an attack and had no pulse. Dad worked on him for more than 10 mins and revived him. Lucky guy that a trained orthopedic surgeon was shopping in the next lane. Doctors are a blessing. Respect !!! pic.twitter.com/QXpXTMBOya â€” Rohit Dak (@rohitdak) December 29, 2022

The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, with many praising the doctor's quick actions and dedication in reviving the man. "This is truly amazing. It just goes to show that doctors are always on call, no matter where they are," one user wrote. Another user said, "Thank you for sharing this and reminding us of the importance of CPR training."