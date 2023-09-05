Video: DMK cadres burn effigy of Ayodhya seer who offered bounty on Udhayanidhi's head

DMK workers burnt an effigy of Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya over his threat of offering Rs 10 crore as bounty to anyone who beheads TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for speaking against Sanatana Dharma.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) cadres on Tuesday, September 5, burnt an effigy of Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya over his declaration offering Rs 10 crore as bounty to anyone who beheads Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for speaking against Sanatana Dharma. Meanwhile, Ayodhyaâ€™s Tapasvi Chhawani Templeâ€™s seer Ramchandra Das Paramhans Acharya on Tuesday reiterated his call and said that if required, he would increase the money from 10 crore and if needed he himself would do it.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also the son of Chief Minister MK Stalin had in a programme organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Forum called for eradication of Sanatana Dharma, saying it resulted in caste injustice. Udhayanidhi's statement triggered backlash from many right wing groups, with BJP leaders from Amit Shah to JP Nadda coming out strongly against him.

While BJP leaders claimed that Udhayanidhi was calling for the â€˜eradicationâ€™ or â€˜genocideâ€™ of followers of Sanatana Dharma, the TN Minister refuted this interpretation. He reportedly asked whether when Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a 'Congress-mukt Bharat', he was asking for Congress members to be killed.

VIDEO | DMK workers burn the effigy of Ayodhya seer Mahant Paramhans Das, in Vellore, who announced a bounty of Rs 10 crore on Udhyanidhi Stalin who made remarks regarding 'Sanatan Dharma'. pic.twitter.com/dvEh9A4zzr September 5, 2023