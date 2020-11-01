Video: Dhoni rules out retirement from IPL

He is also reported to have confirmed that he would return to play for CSK in 2021.

hennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni on Sunday ruled out that he may retire from the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the current season. After winning the toss for a match between CSK and Kings XI Punjab in their final league match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Dhoni was asked by commentary Danny Morrison if this could be his last game in yellow. "Definitely not," Dhoni replied.

He is also reported to have confirmed that he would return to play for CSK in 2021. CSK, which won the toss, decided to bowl first against Kings XI Punjab. CSK made three changes to the team which last featured against Kolkata Knight Riders. They have brought in Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir for Shane Watson, Karn Sharma and Mitchell Santner.

"I felt the boys did well to stay relevant, we want to put 100% into our game," Dhoni said.

Kings XI have also made two changes, Mayank Agarwal and James Neesham coming in for Arshdeep Singh and Glenn Maxwell.

"A key match, it's pretty simple for us, go out, enjoy and win the game," said Kings XI skipper KL Rahul, adding, "My role is to make sure everyone bats around me. We have the firepower in Chris (Gayle) and (Nicholas) Pooran. It's important for us to get a good start."

The CSK is hoping for a victory to finish things off in their final game this IPL season, and give their fans a reason to smile. Dhoni has already started looking at the next season according to reports, which clearly shows that his team will now aim to play spoilsport in Punjab's desperate bid to qualify.

The last time the two sides squared-off in this IPL, CSK had crushed Punjab by 10 wickets. The KL Rahul-led KXIP will now look to not just avenge the defeat but also to remain afloat in this year's edition.

