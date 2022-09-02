Video: Close shave for 45 passengers as Hyderabad-Chirala bus catches fire

In another incident, over 100 LPG cylinders being transported in a truck exploded on a national highway in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district in the early hours of September 2.

Around 45 passengers of a private bus had a narrow escape in the early hours of Friday, September 2, as the driver alerted them soon after the bus caught fire. The bus was going from Hyderabad to Chirala in Andhra Pradesh when the fire started around 1.30 am as the bus was moving on National Highway 65 at Peddakaparthy of Chityala mandal in Nalgonda district. The bus driver said that he stopped on the side of the road after a tyre burst, and noticed flames. “I tried to bring the flames under control but failed. I then asked the passengers to get down and removed the luggage. The bus then caught fire,” he told reporters. The bus left Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad around 12.30 am, and the tyre burst around 1.30 am when it was around 4 km away from Chityala, the driver said.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district, around 100 LPG cylinders being transported in a truck caught fire and exploded one after the other near Daddawada village of Komarolu mandal in the early hours of Friday, September 2. However, the driver managed to escape in time, on noticing a fire near the engine. According to reports, the truck was carrying around 300 cylinders. Visuals showed cylinders exploding and later, exploded and unexploded cylinders strewn along the road.

The truck driver Mohan Rao told the media that the cylinders were being transported from Kurnool to Ulavapadu and said he noticed a fire after crossing Giddaluru near Daddawada, and got down from the truck as he didn’t think he could control it. Giddaluru Circle Inspector Feroze told a local news channel that the driver noticed sparks coming from the engine and stopped the vehicle in the middle of the road. “As the flames were high, he couldn’t make use of the fire extinguisher. He stopped in the middle of National Highway 544D, in a safe place. Around 100 cylinders exploded one after the other. No one was injured,” he said.