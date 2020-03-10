Video: Car swerves suddenly, 3 school students tossed into the air in Kerala

The shocking incident was caught on a CCTV camera. Eight people are undergoing treatment for injuries.

news Accident

A white car that is moving too fast on a narrow road, hits a bike that was standing on the road, and suddenly swerves. It then hits three students who were walking towards it. The girls are tossed several metres into the air before they fall into a canal, away from the camera’s purview. The car meanwhile has zoomed past, out of the frame. Another clip shows the car ramming into a student who was riding a bicycle on the same road, just metres away.

The videos of the freak accident that happened in Poochakkal of Alappuzha district in Kerala have left people of the state in shock. The car crashed into and injured 36-year-old Aneesh and 4-year-old Vedu – a man and his child who were sitting on the parked bike that was hit first; the three school students who were walking home after finishing an exam; and another school student who were riding her bicycle. The 17-year-old girls, all students of Sreekanteswaram School in Poochakkal, have been identified as Anakha, Chandana KS, Sahi and Archana.

The car which could be seen moving after hitting the six people one after the other, finally came to a halt after crashing onto a concrete post, leaving the two men in the car injured as well. The bizarre accident happened around noon on Tuesday.





The two men in the car have been identified as Manoj and an Assam native Anand. According to police, Manoj was driving the car.

Officials of Poochakkal police station told TNM that four girls and two men who were in the car have been seriously injured. The man and the child who were sitting on the bike have sustained minor injuries.

The four girls were initially taken to Ernakulam General Hospital, but later in the day, one was shifted to Medical Trust Hospital and three others were shifted to Kalamassery Medical College.

"All the girls have fractures. Anaka's nose and one thigh bone are fractured. Chandana's thigh is broken, while in Sahi's case, both thighs are fractured. Archana's left knee has been broken. For more treatment they have been taken to Kalamassery Medical College and Medical Trust Hospital," Hema, Ernakulam General Hospital PRO told TNM.

Meanwhile, the two men who were in the car have been taken to Kottayam Medical College for treatment.

According to police, they have not yet ascertained how the car went out of control and hit multiple people. "We cannot say for sure that the driver was drunk. His blood samples have been taken and sent for testing," said an official.

Watch video with caution