Video captures turbulence, panic on SpiceJet flight that injured 12

Passengers and flight crew were injured when the SpiceJet flight hit severe turbulence while descending into Durgapur on May 1.

After a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to West Bengal’s Durgapur ended in several passengers being hospitalised due to a turbulent descent, a video of the incident has surfaced online. The 42-second clip shows chaos onboard the flight, as passengers scramble to understand what was happening. Nervous chatter can be heard, and oxygen masks dropped down for several passengers. Bottles, packages, luggage and cups can be seen strewn around as overhead luggage also falls. The video, which is viral, has not been independently verified by TNM.

The flight had departed from Mumbai and was scheduled to touch down in Durgapur on Sunday, May 1. However, during the descent, the flight hit severe turbulence, causing the cabin luggage to come unfastened which led to passengers being injured. As many as 12 passengers and three flight crew members sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital upon landing.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday, May 2, said it has instituted a multidisciplinary team to probe the severe turbulence incident on SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight that left 15 people injured. DGCA chief Arun Kumar told PTI, “We have deputed a multidisciplinary team to carry out a regulatory investigation (into this incident).” Meanwhile, SpiceJet, in a statement, said the seat belt sign was on and multiple announcements were made by crew members asking passengers to remain seated during the turbulent descent.

SpiceJet’s statement said that 11 passengers travelling on SpiceJet flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur on May 1 were hospitalised after encountering severe turbulence during descent. It said that eight of them have been discharged, and that help was provided to the injured.

“The seat belt sign was on when the aircraft encountered turbulence. Multiple announcements were made by the pilots and the crew instructing passengers to remain seated and keep their seat belt fastened,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

Speaking to India Today, a passenger onboard the flight who sustained a head injury on the flight said that the passengers were strapped in but the seatbelts tore during the turbulence.

