Video: Businessman and staff assault homeguard who went to issue a notice in Telangana

The owner of the furniture factory and his men locked the homeguard in a room and abused and assaulted him.

When homeguard Kankaiah went to issue a notice to a businessman in Patancheru, in relation to a case, little did he know that he would be brutally assaulted and injured. Kankaiah was caught by the owner and his staff and assaulted. In videos that are now viral on social media, the factory owner and three of his men can be seen assaulting the homeguard. In one of the videos, the men take him inside the factory and then film him being beaten up inside a locked room.

According to local sources, a man had filed a case against Devilal Gupta, the owner of the furniture factory after he failed to complete a contract work taken up. It is alleged that Gupta did not complete the work and fled with the advance amount. Following this, a complaint was lodged against Gupta, based on which a case was filed.

From the videos, it is evident that the men abused Kankaiah and assaulted him brutally. They used a wooden pole and a slipper to assault him. In one of the videos, when Kankaiah was being assaulted, it can be seen that he held the owner’s collar. In aother video Devilal Gupta could be heard threatening Kankaiah asking how he held his neck. A third video shows one of the staff pinning Kankaiah to the ground even as the others continued to thrash him.

Addressing the media, Venugopal Reddy, inspector from the Patancheru police station said, “Around 10 am on Thursday, a homeguard from Bachupally went to a furniture shop’s factory, in Patancheru, to serve a notice in regards to a case. When he went there, the owner manhandled the homeguard and his employees assaulted him. When we got to know about the incident, we rescued him and based on a complaint filed, a case has been registered. The owner and his men have been sent to remand.”

