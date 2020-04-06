Video: BJP MLA Raja Singh leads ‘mashaal’ protest, chants 'Chinese virus go back'

Holding fire torches in their hands, Raja Singh and his followers raised slogans of "Go back, go back, Chinese virus go back.”

Amid the lockdown imposed across India, and people being advised to remain at home, BJP's lone MLA in Telangana Raja Singh led a bizarre 'protest' in Hyderabad on Sunday night, holding up a torch and raising slogans of "Chinese virus go back.”

The legislator from Goshamahal, along with his supporters, lit torches in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to switch off electric lights and light 'diyas', candles or flashlights on mobile phones as a mark of solidarity in the fight against coronavirus.

The MLA, who is no stranger to controversy for often making provocative statements, was accompanied by more than a dozen supporters. While Raja Singh and five others were holding fire torches in their hands, others were carrying candles.

As a mark of solidarity in the fight against coronavirus, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday night led the people of the state by switching off lights at their residences in response to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lit diyas and candles.

Many people, including children, wore masks and also lit 'diyas' and earthen lamps in front of their homes while many others were seen holding torches and switching on their mobile flashlights in Hyderabad and other parts of the state during the nine-minute period. Some of them also lit crackers.

The Prime Minister, in a video message on Friday, urged people to switch off lights of their homes at 9 pm for nine minutes on April 5 and light up lamps, candles and mobile flashlights to display the nation's collective spirit to defeat coronavirus (COVID-19).

Officials said there was excellent management of the grid system without any disruption. The power utilities of Telangana had earlier said they had taken all necessary measures to address the sudden fluctuation in the demand during the nine-minute period.

