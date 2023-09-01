Video: Bengaluru man stops ISRO scientist’s car, kicks it before fleeing

In the video, the man can be heard yelling in Kannada and making threatening gestures towards Ashish Lamba, the ISRO scientist.

A video of a man stopping an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist’s car in the middle of an underpass in Bengaluru and kicking it has gone viral on social media. The incident took place when the ISRO scientist Aashish Lamba was on his way to the office on Wednesday, August 30. The scientist further mentioned that the man who stopped his car was driving his two-wheeler rashly without a helmet on the HAL underpass.

In the video, the man can be seen stopping his vehicle, and coming in front of Aashish Lamba’s car and kicking it twice before riding away hurriedly. The man was heard yelling in Kannada and making threatening gestures towards Ashish Lamba.

The scientist then took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the video and tagged the handle of Bengaluru police so that action is taken against the man driving the two-wheeler. In his post, Aashish said, “Yesterday while going to the ISRO office,Near the newly constructed HAL underpass, a person on a scooty without helmet was driving recklessly and coming in front of our car suddenly and so we had to apply a sudden brake.”

@blrcitytraffic @CPBlr @BlrCityPolice Yesterday during going to ISRO office,Near to newly constructed HAL underpass, a person on scooty (KA03KM8826) without helmet was driving recklessly and coming in front of our car suddenly and so We had to apply sudden brake. pic.twitter.com/xwDyEy2peA August 30, 2023

Bengaluru police had responded to this complaint by the scientist. “"Noted, we (have) informed (the) concerned police officers,” replied the official handle of the city police.

ISRO had recently been in the news for the successful launch of the Chandrayaan 3 on the south pole of the moon, making India the first country to achieve this feat. With this successful mission, India also becomes the fourth country to soft land on the moon after the USA, China, and Russia.