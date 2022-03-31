Video: Baba Ramdev loses cool at journalist for asking about rising fuel prices

Asking the journalist to shut up, Ramdev can be heard saying, "If you ask further, it won’t be good. You’ve made your point, that’s it.”

In a video that has surfaced on social media, yoga guru Baba Ramdev can be seen losing his cool and threatening a journalist, who asked him about his remarks in the past on keeping petrol prices in check. During an event in Haryana's Karnal district, a journalist asked Ramdev about his earlier remarks to the media, where he said that people should vote for a government that can ensure petrol at Rs 40 per litre and cooking gas at Rs 300 per cylinder.

Ramdev at first brushes off the question saying that it’s an old issue. He then goes on to say, “Yes, I said it, what will you do? Don’t keep asking such questions. Am I a contractor to keep answering your questions?”

When the journalist prods further and says that every TV channel had played his byte regarding his comment, Ramdev says, “Yes, I gave the byte and now I won’t. What will you do?” Asking the journalist to shut up, Ramdev says, “If you ask further, it won’t be good. You’ve made your point, that’s it.”

“Don’t show so much arrogance, you must be the son of decent parents,” he can be heard further saying.

At the start of the video, Ramdev says everybody should work a little bit harder and adds, “Our government says if fuel prices are reduced, then we will not get taxes, how will we run the country? How will we pay the salaries for our armed forces? How will we build roads? So there are two sides to it.” There is a price rise and it should reduce, he says, while exhorting the people to work harder.

Petrol and diesel prices were on Thursday hiked by 80 paise per litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last 10 days to Rs 6.40 per litre. Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. This is the ninth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

