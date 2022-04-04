Video: AR Rahman hangs out with BTS at Grammys 2022

In another development, many were disappointed that the names of Lata Mangeshkar and Bappi Lahiri were not included in the 'In Memoriam' section of the event.

Flix Entertainment

AR Rahman on Monday, April 4, met popular Korean music group BTS at the Grammys held at Las Vegas. Rahman took to his social media to share pictures of himself with his son AR Ameen at the event. The father-son duo also met with popular K-pop band BTS. Several of his fans commented under the pictures saying that the Oscar winning composer should meet K-pop sensation BTS and collaborate with them for a project. Many including Netflix India re-shared the images. “AR RAHMAN AND BTS IN THE SAME FRAME?! I'M NOT OK KANMANI (sic),” the tweet posted by Netflix India on Monday, April 4 read.

Rahman and his son also posed for the camera at the Red Carpet event of the Grammys. While the composer was seen wearing a yellow and brown coloured formal blazer with abstract print, his son sported a multicoloured shirt. AR Rahman has won two titles in Grammys, under the categories of ‘Best Compilation Soundtrack Album’ and ‘Best Song Written for Visual Media’ category for the film Slumdog Millionaire in 2010.

The much-awaited Grammys Awards were hosted by Trevor Noah with artists like Silk Sonic, BTS, Billie Eilish and H.E.R. performing at the event. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also made an appearance at the ceremony through a pre-recorded video in which he urged the viewers to support his nation in their fight against the Russian invasion.

AR RAHMAN AND BTS IN THE SAME FRAME?! I'M NOT OK KANMANI https://t.co/wollxsQEP9 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 4, 2022

AR RAHMAN SAW THEM OMG pic.twitter.com/P9mH8OxKfD — sneha⁷ ♡ (@wwh_enthusiast) April 4, 2022

In another development, it was a disappointment for scores of Indians that the name of legendary Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar and popular music composer Bappi Lahiri was not included in the 'In Memoriam' section of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The Academy Awards had left out Mangeshkar from its homage segment as well.

Several fans took to Twitter to criticise the Recording Academy, the institution that conducts Hollywood's biggest musical awards night, for omitting Mangeshkar's name. Calling out the Grammys for honouring only American music, a user said the event felt "futile and insignificant." A much more comprehensive list is featured on the Grammys website, which also does not mention Mangeshkar or Lahiri.

Last week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organises the Academy Awards, had also left out cinema icon Dilip Kumar from its 'In Memoriam' list.

(With IANS inputs)

Read: Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri left out of Grammy Awards ‘In Memoriam’ section