Video: Andhra vehicle inspector caught collecting bribes on camera, suspended

An inquiry has been ordered by the transport commissioner and E Mrutyumjaya Raju has been suspended from service.

A video from Andhra Pradesh’s Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district that has gone viral has shocked many. It shows a motor vehicles inspector not only accepting but also demanding bribes from lorry drivers. The motor vehicles officer has been identified as E Mrutyumjaya Raju.

In the video, the inspector can be seen sitting inside a car, in civil clothes. He is seen demanding bribes up to Rs 5000 from the lorry drivers. He can also be heard asking what the lorries were carrying. In some cases, only when the money was paid did he return the seized mobile phone or the documents of the vehicle. The video seems to be shot by one of the lorry drivers.

After the video went viral, the Transport Commissioner PSR Anjaneyulu said that the incident had come to his notice. He added it is necessary to suspend the inspector as the inquiry ordered could be affected otherwise.

The notice from the Commissioner read, “It has come to the notice of the undersigned that Mr E Mrutyumjaya Raju, Motor Vehicles Inspector (MVI), Tadepalligudem, West Godavari District is indulging in blatant collection of bribe amounts from the drivers of the vehicles on the roads, by doing enforcement without himself being in official uniform. And whereas, disciplinary proceedings against Mr E Mrutyumjaya Raju, MVI are contemplated. And whereas, it is considered that his continuation in office will prejudice the investigation. And whereas, the undersigned being the competent authority consider it necessary to place Mr E Mrutyumjaya Raju, Motor Vehicle Inspector under suspension from service, pending enquiry. (sic)”

The note also named the rules under which the inspector was placed under suspension. “Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-rule (1) of rule 8 of Andhra Pradesh Civil Services (CC&A) rules, 1991, the undersigned hereby place the said Mr E Mrutyumjaya Raju, Motor Vehicles Inspector under suspension with immediate effect and he shall continue to be under suspension until the conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings relating to the criminal charge(s).”

