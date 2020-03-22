Video: Amid COVID-19 scare, TRS leaders seen partying at Hyderabad resort

A video shot by a TRS leader from Nizamabad has now gone viral on social media.

In an embarrassment for the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), a large group of leaders and party workers was seen partying at a resort in Hyderabad, even as the party leader and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao insisted on measures like social distancing to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a self-captured video, Ganga Mohan Chakru, a Councillor from the 24th ward in Armoor in Nizamabad district, is seen seemingly in an inebriated state as he goes around filming the event.

The waiters and other staff serving liquor and food to the TRS leaders were seen wearing masks.

The party, which saw hundreds gather, was reportedly held in a resort in Shamirpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad, for TRS workers from Nizamabad district. It was said to be thrown on behalf of Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the daughter of CM KCR, who recently filed her nomination from the district. Kavitha was nominated as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) from Nizamabad constituency.

At a time when #Telangana is battling the #CoronaCrisis, #Telangana CM KCR has urged people to follow social distancing. Interestingly, TRS party workers and local leaders are seen drinking and partying in a video that has now gone viral. Isn't this hypocrisy? #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Bx8BHJgtEB — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) March 21, 2020

Ironically, this comes at a time when the Telangana government has announced the closure of educational institutions, cinema halls, pubs, bars, clubs, gyms, swimming pools, museums, zoo parks and stadiums to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at the TRS after the video went viral on social media.

Nizamabad MP D Arvind, who had defeated Kavitha in the Lok Sabha polls held last year, took to Twitter and asked how this event went ahead when everything from weddings to public exams had been cancelled across the country.

"The footage is a political campaign organised by Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of CM of Telangana, for her mere MLC election, risking more than 500 people and their families (exponential if their social contacts are considered)," he tweeted.

"Irresponsibility, thirst for power and no regard for the common man’s life," he added.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana rose to 21 on Saturday as two more persons were tested positive.

