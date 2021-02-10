Video: AIADMK man grabs machete of attackers, sends them running

While the four assailants initially surrounded Murthy, he responded with a strong counter attack.

news Crime

A video has emerged of a lone AIADMK man dressed in a vest and veshti fighting four armed men who attacked him at Ayapakkam on Monday. Video footage from the incident shows AIADMK functionary MM Murthy grabbing a machete from the men who came to attack him and then proceeding to chase them himself, and finally attacking them for attempting to assault him.

The video shows MM Murthy approaching the camera on a road flanked by posters supporting the AIADMK. Suddenly a few men attack them but Murthy is quick to respond. He immediately jumps on one of his assailants and rips the machete from his hand. He then proceeds to chase the man through the street even as onlookers watch on, stunned. As they tumble together, he hacks his attacker. Soon, people start gathering around Murthy and the body of the attacker but nobody stops him. Murthy meanwhile stands with one hand on his head, nursing an injury. He hacks his assailant multiple times. Larger crowds then begin to gather around the two men.

According to Times of India, the gang of assailants was led by a man named Prabhakaran and he had allegedly come to murder Murthy who is also a former councillor. They reportedly already had prior disputes and fights.

The group of four attacked Murthy on the First Main road initially. They ganged upon him and began assaulting him. But Murthy responded to the attack with aggression and chased after the men. While the others managed to escape from Murthy, Prabakaran was forced to the ground and hacked.

The Thirumullaivoyal police who later arrived at the spot took Prabakaran to a government hospital and his condition is currently critical. Murthy too suffered injuries from the attack and is admitted in a private hospital.

The other attackers have also been arrested and a case has been registered against them. Murthy meanwhile has no case against him as his aggression was considered to be an act of self defence.