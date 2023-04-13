Video of abducted Kerala businessman Shafi emerges, says he smuggled gold

Shafi and his wife Sania were abducted at gunpoint from their house in Thamarassery in Kozhikode district on April 7.

A video of Kerala NRI (Non-Resident Indian) businessman Shafi Kurunthottikandi who was abducted from his house in Kozhikode district on April 7 has finally emerged. Shafi says in the short clip that he had smuggled gold into the country and indicates that his kidnapping was in relation to that. Shafi and his wife Sania were abducted at gunpoint from their house in Thamarassery in Kozhikode district. They were kidnapped in a Maruti Swift car at around 9 pm on April 7. Though Sania was pushed out of the car a few minutes later, the gang took Shafi away and he has been untraceable since then.

"Me and my brother brought 325 kilograms of gold. (does not mention from where). That was worth Rs 80 crore. The details have been given to them (probably referring to the kidnappers). If things are not revealed (not clear what things) soon, they (not clear who) will go ahead with a case (a police case) and related things. If so there won't be any way out and there is no point in thinking about it. Hence, steps should be immediately taken to release me. There is no point in taking out a march or anything,” Shafi can be heard saying in the video.

Initially multiple reports had suggested that the abduction was in connection with smuggling of gold and that Shafi had links with a gold smuggling cartel in Saudi Arabia. However, police had not confirmed this on record.

Police have taken two persons into custody in connection with the abduction. An action committee has been formed to immediately trace Shafi. Sania’s father had earlier told the media that the family was content with the police investigation in the case.

A Dubai-based businessman Shafi returned to Kerala a year ago. He had filed a complaint with the police in March that two men were threatening him in connection with a financial deal of Rs 1.5 crore. The police had arrested the two men in March and they later secured bail. These are the two men that the police have taken into custody again after Shafi was kidnapped.

In the last year, Kerala has witnessed the murders of at least three people who worked as gold smuggling mules. They were all abducted like Shafi was and then killed within a small time period.

