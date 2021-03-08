Victory for DMK-led alliance predicted in Times Now-C Voter survey

According to its pre-poll survey, the UPA is expected to win as many as 158 seats while the NDA is only predicted to win 65 seats.

The Times Now-C Voter survey on Monday predicted a victory for the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Assembly elections. According to their pre-poll survey, the UPA is expected to win as many as 158 seats, while the NDA is only predicted to win 65 seats.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), led by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, meanwhile is predicted to win five seats, while TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK and other parties are expected to secure three seats each. In comparison to the 2016 polls, according to this latest survey, the DMK-led alliance is expected to win 60 seats more than last time, while the AIADMK-led alliance is predicted to finish with 71 fewer seats.

As far as vote shares are concerned, C Voter has predicted a 11% difference between both alliances with UPA predicted to get 43.2% votes and the NDA 32.1% of the votes. The survey pegs MNM at 7.1% and AMMK at 6.5%. Other parties meanwhile are predicted to get 11.1%.

In the previous elections, the DMK had won 98 seats while the AIADMK had won 134 seats. Of the total votes polled, the share of votes AIADMK grabbed stood at 40.77% in 2016, while the DMK got a vote share of 31.64%.

Tamil Nadu is set to witness elections on April 6 with the two dravidian majors - DMK and AIADMK leading massive alliances in the state. While the Congress is the second largest party in the DMK alliance with 25 seats, the PMK is the second largest in the AIADMK alliance with 23 seats.

The two alliances in the state are still determining alliances with smaller parties and are yet to decide which constituencies will be allotted to various parties. The AMMK, meanwhile, has announced that it will fight the elections with AIMIM. On Monday, TTV Dhinakaran, the AMMK Chief, released the list of three constituencies which have been allotted to AIMIM for the upcoming polls.