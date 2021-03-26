Vice President Venkaiah visits Hyderabad: Traffic diversions announced

The Vice President will land in Hyderabad on Friday for an event at the CESS campus on Saturday.

news Traffic advisory

In view of Indian Vice President M Venkaiah Naiduâ€™s upcoming visit to Hyderabad, the city traffic police have issued an advisory on possible diversions and traffic halts through the routes that the Vice President is scheduled to pass through. The VP will be visiting Hyderabad on Friday, to attend an official programme at Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) at the Nizamia Observatory Campus in Begumpet on Saturday. Security arrangements have been undertaken in light of his visit.

The security arrangements are being done by the authorities. Earlier, in January, the Vice President had visited Hyderabad recently to attend an event at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in the city. On Friday, traffic will be halted or diverted at around 6 pm, when Naidu is scheduled to arrive at the Begumpet airport and proceed to his residence at Jubilee Hills via the Panjagutta and Jubile Hills check-post route.

In view of @MVenkaiahNaidu visit to Hyd there will be traffic halts /diversions along'Begumport-Panjagutta-Jubileehils checkpost route on Friday around 6pm & on Saturday around 10.30 am along CESS Hyd Begumpet, Panjagutta and Jubilee hills checkpost route. pic.twitter.com/7od55N3gkQ — CharanTeja (@CharanT16) March 26, 2021

On Saturday, the Vice President will reportedly attend the programme at CESS Hyderabad in Begumpet at around 10.30 am. Following this, he is scheduled to make his way back to his Jubilee Hills residence at 12 pm. The Begumpet- Panjagutta and Jubilee Hills check-post route, which connects the CESS campus to Jubilee Hills, will witness traffic halts or diversions.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Anil Kumar said, "The citizens are requested to take note of the above timings and route, and plan their movements accordingly and co-operate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police."

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporationâ€™s (GHMC) newly elected Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi is also expected join the other state government representatives in receiving Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at Begumpet Airport.