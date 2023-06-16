VHP to protest in Bengaluru against withdrawal of anti-conversion law

The Karnataka Cabinet, on Thursday, decided that the anti-conversion law passed by the previous BJP government will be repealed.

Right-wing group Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will stage a protest here on Friday against the ruling Congress government in Karnataka over its decision to withdraw the anti-conversion law introduced by the previous BJP regime, the working president of VHP said. The protest is to be held in Bengaluru’s Freedom park and in all districts too. The Karnataka Cabinet, on Thursday, decided that the anti-conversion law passed by the previous BJP government will be repealed

"The people of other religions can practise their religion and customs and we agree to it and don't question. We condemn the acts of coercion of Hindus for forceful religious conversions,” MB Puranik, Working President of the VHP, said. “To save every Hindu from conversion is the duty of every member of Hindu religion,” he added.

The contentious Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022, popularly known as the anti-conversion Bill recieved the Governor's assent in September 2022. The law had received backlash not just from the Opposition but even civil society and religious leaders from the minority community. The Karnataka law was more stringent than similar laws introduced in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

"The Congress government is voted to power mainly by the Hindus along with people of other religions. It has not come to power because of minority votes. The move of Congress is a great betrayal to all Hindus. The Hindus of Karnataka demand that the proposal should be taken back,” VHP’s Punranik said.

"The Congress government is stooping low by removing texts of national leaders like Veer Savarkar only to appease minorities. We hope that the government stops taking anti-people decisions and steps to disturb peace in the society," Puranik added.

The state government on Thursday announced amendments to amend the law and said that "all the aspects introduced by the previous BJP government would be dropped" and will be taken up for amendment in the Assembly session scheduled to be held in July. The BJP had imposed stringent conditions on religious conversions. It had also prescribed stringent punishment for the offence.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil explained that the government would cancel the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 and introduce the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2023. When asked about whether the previous bill is repealed, Minister Patil said it is to undo the 2022 amendment. It is to repeal the changes made to the law by the previous government.

In the Congress poll manifesto, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had promised to repeal all the acts enacted by the BJP government once the party comes to power in the state.