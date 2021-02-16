VHP condemns HDK for Ram Mandir sticker comment

On Monday, the former Karnataka Chief Minister said that the Sangh’s effort to mark the homes of Ram Mandir donors is similar to what Nazis did in Germany during Hitler's regime.

news Controversy

The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Tuesday condemned former Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy for his recent statement on marking the houses of Ram Mandir donors. On Monday, HD Kumaraswamy in a series of tweets said, the people who are collecting donations for Ram Mandir construction are marking the houses of people who donated money and those who did not donate, calling this similar to what Nazis did in Germany during the Hitler regime, where lakhs of Jewish people lost their lives.

Condemning the statement on Tuesday, Basavaraj, the organising secretary of VHP said, “It happens to be a highly irresponsible tweet coming from the former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpana Abhiyan. The volunteers of various organisations including VHP are reaching out to all sections of the society and the society is contributing towards the construction of a grand temple at Ayodhya. The volunteers do not even demand money from people.”

“The outreach is merely to enable the whole country to take part in the contributions as everyone believes strongly that Sri Ram is the identity of Bharat and one would want to emulate Prabhu Sri Ram's ideals in life. Former CM doesn't even check facts nor provide one before making remarks,” he said.

Basavaraj said, "VHP takes serious note of baseless allegations made by an individual who held the highest office of the state."

"The VHP also condemns Kumaraswamy's statement for making unwarranted remarks on the patriotic organisation RSS,” he added.

The Former Chief Minister made the reference to the donation drive conducted by Sangh Parivar outfits to collect funds for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya under Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust. The trust has till date collected over Rs 1,500 crore with the help of members from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).