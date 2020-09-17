‘Vettaikaran’ director Babu Shivan passes away at 54

The director had been suffering from kidney and liver ailments and was receiving treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

news Death

Babu Shivan, the director of movie Vettaikaran that starred actors Vijay and Anushka Shetty, passed away due to liver and kidney ailments at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on Wednesday. The 54-year-old director had worked for actor Vijay's movies Kuruvi and Bairavaa. He was also currently directing Raasathi, a Tamil serial, for the Sun TV.

According to reports, Babu Shivan was alone at home on Sunday since his daughters went to attend NEET, accompanied by his wife. When his family returned, they were shocked to see him in an unconscious state and rushed him to a hospital in Tambaram, and later to another private hospital. However, he had to be shifted to a government facility due to financial constraints.

The director was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital and was detected to have issues in his liver and kidneys. He was provided treatment and the doctors were planning to give dialysis, when his health further deteriorated. The director succumbed on Wednesday at the age of 54. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Babu Shiva's first stint in movies was as an assistant director under film director Dharani. Later, Shivan also got the opportunity to write dialogues for Tamil movie Kuruvi, starring actors Vijay and Trisha in 2008.

In 2019, the dialogue writer got the opportunity to direct Vettaikaran, also starring actors Vijay and Anushka. After the release of the movie, however, he did not receive any opportunity for the big screen. In 2017, he was given credit for story discussion in Bairavaa.

After witnessing a career without any new opportunities in the film industry, Babu Shivan received a break into the silver screen and started to direct a Tamil serial for Sun television. In 2019, he started directing Raasathi with Devaiyani, Debjani Modak, Baladithya and Vichithra.

The death of Babu Shivan has shaken the silver screen, days after it received the news of the death of Vijay TV star Vadivel Balaji. Comedian Vadivel Balaji succumbed to a heart attack and a paralytic attack. The comedian was also getting treated at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The aspiring actor shot to fame after the Kalakkapovadhu Yaaru show. He was also performing in Adhu Idhu Edhu hosted by Sivakarthikeyan and later by anchor Ma Ka Pa Anand.