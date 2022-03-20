Veteran Communist leader Mallu Swarajyam passes away in Hyderabad, she was 91

Mallu Swarajyam had served as a commander in the Telangana People's Armed Struggle from 1946 to 1951, and is remembered as a fearless leader.

Veteran Communist leader Mallu Swarajyam, who had participated in the Telangana's armed struggle, passed away in Hyderabad on Saturday, March 19. She was 91 years old, and according to the hospital, she passed away due to multiple organ failure. A former member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, she breathed her last at around 8 pm at a private hospital, where she was admitted on March 1 for treatment of pneumonia.

Mallu Swarajyam was a member of the central committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and later a special invitee till the end. Born in a feudal family in 1931 at Karivirala Kothagudem village in Thungatarthy of undivided Nalgonda district, she became active in Communist politics in her teens. Inspired by her brother Bheemireddy Narasimha Reddy, Swarajyam participated in Telangana People's Armed Struggle from 1946 to 1951.

She played a key role by not only mobilising people by signing revolutionary songs, but she also served as a commander and picked up arms in the struggle. Swarajyam married Mallu Venkata Narsimha Reddy, another well-known Congress leader who played an active part in the armed struggle. As a candidate of CPI(M), she was elected to the Legislative Assembly of united Andhra Pradesh from Thungathurthy Assembly constituency for two terms — in 1978 and 1983.

After news of her death, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled Mallu Swarajyam’s passing, calling her an inspiration to future generations. He said that Swarajyam worked tirelessly for the people all her life and she was an inspiration to future generations. The loss of a woman leader like Swarajyam is a big void for Telangana, the CM said, as he conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitharam Yechury also expressed his condolences over the demise of Swarajyam. "She was an exceptional Communist revolutionary, fearlessly facing and challenging the private armies of the ruthless landlords and mercenary militia of the tyrant Nizam of Hyderabad — 'Razakars' — in Telangana's armed struggle from 1946 to 1951," he said.

Red Salute Com. Mallu Swarajyam ✊

A legendary revolutionary Communist who with a rifle in hand challenged the might of the landlords & Hyderabad Nizam, remains an eternal inspiration urging us to hasten the revolutionary struggle for human liberation.

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Mallu Swarajyam garu today.



Popularly known as the "Iron Lady of Telangana", her fight for the people of Telangana against the Razakars will always be remembered.



Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/Rx2CsXZFsW — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) March 19, 2022

The CPI-M leader said she inspired many women to take part in the struggle through her personal example and rousing speeches. "We have lost an inspirational revolutionary. She spent more than 75 years in service of the people advancing the revolutionary cause," Yechury said.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also offered his condolences. “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Mallu Swarajyam garu today. Popularly known as the "Iron Lady of Telangana", her fight for the people of Telangana against the Razakars will always be remembered”, he said.