Veteran cardiologist AV Shetty passes away in Mangaluru

The first open heart surgery in Karnataka, which took place at the government Wenlock Hospital, was performed under his watch.

Veteran cardiologist AV Shetty died in Mangaluru on Saturday after a brief illness, his family said. Shetty, 85, breathed his last at his residence. He is survived by wife, two daughters and a son. The family lives near Kadri Kambala cross in Mangaluru city.

Hailing from Kundapur in Udupi district, AV Shetty was acknowledged as the first cardiologist of Dakshina Kannada district. The first open heart surgery in Karnataka, which took place at the government Wenlock Hospital here, was performed under his watch. It was conducted by Dr SR Ullal.

A recipient of Prince of Wales gold medal from Mumbai University, he studied at the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh in 1962. He completed his MRCP degree in 1963 and acquired FRCP in 1974.

Shetty served as professor of cardiology at Kasturba Medical College for 25 years and after retirement served as chief of cardiology at Father Muller Hospital. He had also served as president of Mangaluru chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the DK chapter of the Association of Physicians of India during 1992-93.

One of his daughters works at the Father Muller Medical College Hospital in Mangaluru. AV Shetty served as the chief of Cardiology at Father Muller Medical College Hospital following his retirement. He also managed a consultation practice in Mangaluru's Car Street area.