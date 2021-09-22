Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati to star in Netflix crime drama Rana Naidu

The series ‘Rana Naidu’ is reportedly an adaptation of the American drama series ‘Ray Donovan’.

news Tollywood

For the first time ever, actor Rana Daggubati will be sharing the screen with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati, a renowned Tollywood actor, for an upcoming series on OTT platform Netflix. The series will be an action-packed crime drama titled Rana Naidu, Netflix announced on Wednesday, September 22. Rana Naidu is reportedly an adaptation of the American drama series Ray Donovan.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Netflix said, “THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh are in a Netflix show together!! #RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix.” According to the team, the action drama is about the life of Rana Naidu, the ‘go-to guy’ for everyone in Bollywood when they have a problem. The show will be directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, and is being produced by Locomotive Global Inc. Meanwhile, the format rights are licensed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

In an official statement about the series, Rana Daggubati said, “It’s lots of special firsts for me. Working with my uncle Venkatesh and the first with Netflix in long-form storytelling that’s completely different from what both of us have ever done in our careers. I’m extremely happy to be with a crew and a platform that knows this the best. It will be challenging and new and definitely going to be fun. Looking forward to filming soon.”

Meanwhile, Venkatesh Daggubati said that he is a fan of the Ray Donovan series and is excited to work with Rana and others. The actor said, “I cannot wait to work with Rana, we are going to have a blast on-set and this show is the perfect project for us to work on. I am a huge fan of Ray Donovan myself and the entire team is pulling in all the stops to ensure we do justice to it.” The makers are yet to announce the release date and other details of the series.

On the other work front, while Rana Daggubati is getting ready for his upcoming film Virata Parvam, starring Sai Pallavi and Priyamani in significant roles, Venkatesh is currently on the sets of his multistarrer sequel with Varun Tej for the film F3.

Read: Love Story is about the struggle for existence: Sekhar Kammula intv