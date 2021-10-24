Venkatesh and Varun Tej’s F3 release date announced

‘F3’ is the sequel to the hit box-office family entertainer ‘F2: Fun and Frustration’. Both movies are directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Flix Tollywood

Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej Konidela starrer F3 is all set to hit the silver screens on February 25, 2022, according to an official announcement made by the makers on Sunday, October 24. F3 is the sequel to the hit box-office family entertainer F2: Fun and Frustration directed by Anil Ravipudi. The director is handling the sequel as well. F3 features Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada as the female leads, same as in F2, while Sonal Chouhan is the latest addition to the sequel.

The movie is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish via Sri Venkateswara Creations. As per the latest update, a lengthy schedule of the shooting is happening in Hyderabad with almost the entire cast taking part in it. This time, along with the previous cast members including Rajendra Prasad, actor Sunil will also be seen in F3.

The announcement from the movie’s team said: “F3 is not coming for any festival season. In fact, films of these kinds need no special occasions, as hilarious and family entertainers have huge scope to shine at box-office, irrespective of the time of their arrival to theatres (sic).”

While F2 dealt with the fun and frustrations associated with married life, F3 will add the financial struggles in a marriage, as per earlier reports. The music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who also set the hit music for F2. Sai Sriram cranks the camera, while Tammiraju is the editor for the movie.

While Venkatesh was last seen in the period action drama Narappa, which released on Amazon Prime Video in May this year, Varun Tej is getting ready for his upcoming action film, Ghani. Tamannaah and Mehreen are busy with multiple Telugu projects as well.

Anil Ravipudi is known for hit movies like Sarileru Neekevvaru, which starred Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.