Vendors association approaches CCI over Flipkart’s acquisition of Walmart India

AIOVA has reportedly alleged that this would lead to preferential treatment of some sellers, and deep discounting by Flipkart.

The All India Association of Online Vendors (AIOVA), an association of online sellers, has approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI) over Flipkart’s acquiring Walmart India’s wholesale business. Walmart India Pvt Limited operates 28 Best Price cash-and-carry business.

The deal between Flipkart and Walmart was announced last week. With the acquisition, Flipkart launched a new B2B entity, Flipkart Wholesale, which it had said would help transform the kirana ecosystem.

According to AIOVA’s counsel Chanakya Basa, the CCI needs to see if there is "appreciable adverse competition".

According to AIOVA lawyer Chanakya Basa, the previous modus operandi of Flipkart B2B was that it would sell goods to preferential sellers at a lower price, which were then listed on the site at a deep discount. According to AIOVA, the same thing is being done with Best Price for Flipkart’s grocery segment, i.e., Flipkart Supermart.

AIOVA “firmly believes that as per the directions of the NCLAT the Director General (of CCI) has commenced the investigation against the opposite parties (Flipkart India Private Limited and Flipkart Internet Private Limited),” its letter to CCI states, according to Financial Express.

According to reports, AIOVA’s letter to the CCI states that the combination of Walmart and Flipkart would result in non-preferential sellers on Flipkart’s platform having to close down and would also lead to small kirana stores being shut down.

In 2018, AIOVA had approached the CCI over Flipkart’s alleged abuse of dominant position, which the CCI had quashed. The matter subsequently went to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which, in March this year, set aside the CCI order and directed the CCI that an investigation be conducted. This is currently on, but its status is not known due to the pandemic.

“All we are saying is the benefit of doubt lies in our favour because there is an ongoing investigation, until the commission comes to the contrary opinion that this particular business arrangement does not have a prima facie appreciable adverse effect to competition,” Basa said.

If the CCI chooses to go forward with this, Basa said that when it comes up for public consultation, they will file a detailed objection.