Vellore pile-up: Heavy mist causes 10 vehicles to crash into each other on highway

The pile up occurred at 7.30 am after a Swift Desire car rammed into a Tata Ace and came to a crashing halt.

At least 10 vehicles rammed into one another in an accident on the National Highway from Vellore to Chennai on Tuesday morning. The pile up occurred at 7.30 am after a Swift Desire car rammed into a Tata Ace and came to a crashing halt. According to the Vellore police, the driver of the Swift failed to see the Tata Ace due to heavy mist on the road.

After the driver crashed into the Tata Ace, vehicles moving behind the Swift attempted to swerve away from the accident zone but mist along with the speed they were travelling at, led to pile up of 10 vehicles. Pictures from the site show cars, lorries and even an SUV with a DMK flag smashed beyond recognition, with their windshields cracked or shattered to smithereens.



"Poor visibility led to the accident in the morning," confirms the Vellore police. "Once the first crash happened, the other cars could not immediately turn away or stop. There was also the fact that approaching cars couldn't clearly see what was happening in front of them and they don't expect vehicles to suddenly stop in the middle of the highway," he adds.





10 people were injured in the accident and have been taken to a local hospital. Three others were treated at outpatients for minor injuries. The local fire station was called to the spot immediately to assess damage. A total of three trucks, a mini-truck and six cars were damaged in the accident.